A restaurant in New Mexico was vandalized with racial slurs. Now the incident is being investigated by police as a hate crime

(CNN) Police in Santa Fe, New Mexico, are investigating an act of vandalism at a local restaurant as a hate crime.

The restaurant India Palace was defaced with graffiti that included racist slurs and expletives, according to a Santa Fe Police Department report.

Baljot John Singh, the general manager and restaurant owner's son, went to open the restaurant on Monday when he saw that it was vandalized, the report said. Plates, glasses, and other property was damaged or thrown about the establishment.

Words like "white power", "f*** BLM", "stupid", and "leave" were spray-painted throughout the room. CNN obscured some parts of this image due to profanity.

Words like "white power", "f*** BLM", "stupid," and "leave" were spray-painted throughout the room, according to the police report. One of the dining tables had "go back" written on it, and others were painted with silhouettes of male genitalia. Officers also observed the words "sand n*****" painted on a door, and "die" painted on a kitchen appliance.

"This case has been classified as a hate crime, and the Santa Fe police department is aggressively pursuing those responsible for this disgusting display of hatred and intolerance," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

