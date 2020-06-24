Redskins to remove their founder's name from the team's Ring of Fame. They still won't change their name

(CNN) Less than a week after a monument to the founder of the Washington Redskins was removed over his racist past, the football team told CNN that George Preston Marshall's tainted legacy would be erased even further.

Marshall's name will also be removed from the Ring of Fame, the history wall at Redskins Park, and any mention of him on the Redskins' website will also be deleted, the team said.

Marshall was well-known for opposing integration in the NFL and didn't sign an African American to the Redskin roster until 1962 -- 16 years after the league began signing Black players. The team cutting ties with Marshall's name comes amid the nationwide discourse on racial inequality sparked by the death of George Floyd , a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The Ring of Fame, which is displayed on the inside facade of FedEx Field, pays tribute to "51 members of the organization whose contributions still resonate and reverberate through franchise history," according to the Redskins' website.

Last week, Marshall's statue outside the Redskins' former home, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, was removed by Events DC, the city's convention and sports authority.