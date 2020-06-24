The New York City Marathon, the world's largest, has been canceled due to the pandemic

(CNN) The New York City Marathon, one most prestigious events in the running calendar, was supposed to be extra special this year: It would have been the 50th running of the iconic race.

But like so many aspects of regular life, the world's largest marathon has fallen victim to the pandemic.

The race, set to take place November, has been canceled due to health and safety concerns, organizers said Wednesday.

"Canceling this year's TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, the event's organizers.

The organization said it will send additional information directly to registered runners. They will have an option to claim a refund or defer their entry to a different year.

