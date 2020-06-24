University of Cincinnati buildings will no longer bear the name of a Reds owner who used racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs

(CNN) The University of Cincinnati will remove the name of a sports figure from its baseball stadium after renewed calls from students and alumni about her frequent use of offensive language.

The university's baseball stadium, as well as a section of its archives library, will no longer bear Marge Schott's name. Schott, a former owner of the Cincinnati Reds who died in 2004, frequently used racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs.

"Marge Schott's record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our University's core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion," University of Cincinnati President Neville G. Pinto said in a statement.

The university's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to remove her name from the stadium and a section in the university's archives library this week after a petition from alumni and current student athletes urged the school to strip her legacy from the stadium.

"I hope this action serves as an enduring reminder that we cannot remain silent or indifferent when it come to prejudice, hate or inequity," Pinto said. "More than ever, our world needs us to convert our values into real and lasting action."