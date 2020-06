Charleston is removing a statue of slavery defender and former Vice President John C. Calhoun

(CNN) Crews in Charleston, South Carolina, began the process of removing a statue of John C. Calhoun in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the police department.

Calhoun, a former vice president of the United States, is also known for defending slavery and owning about 80 slaves himself.

Statues controversial because of their connection to racial injustice and slavery have been removed by both protesters and cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd , a 46-year-old Black man who died in police custody. But conversations around those monuments, particularly Confederate monuments, have been the subject of national debate for years.

Charleston City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution for the removal Tuesday night, according to CNN affiliate WCSC.

"We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city," Mayor John Tecklenburg said following the vote the station reported. "God bless you all."

