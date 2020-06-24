UAE and China launch Phase 3 clinical trial in humans for Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China have launched a Phase 3 clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and UAE state media.

The launch is another development in the race to find a scientific solution to the pandemic.

The trial agreement, announced Wednesday, was signed by UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company G42 and the Sinopharm Group, a Chinese pharmaceutical company and affiliate of CNBG.

Drugmakers globally are working to find a coronavirus vaccine. It's unclear if or when a vaccine will be available to the public as of yet, but researchers hope to produce one by early 2021.

Vaccines have to go through multi-phase trials to ensure they're effective and safe, and typically take years to develop.

