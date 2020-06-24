Find all of CNN Underscored’s coverage of Amazon’s Big Style Sale here.

Summer’s hottest weather means we’re trying to wear the most breathable, moisture-wicking, breezy clothes we can find when we’re going for a run in the park or sweating it out during an at-home yoga practice. Amazon’s apparently heard us loud and clear, and they’re currently offering deep discounts for during a one-day sale on C9 Champion, Reebok, Columbia and the company’s own in-house athleisure.

We’ve found some of the best picks for both grown-ups and kids from the sale — just keep in mind the deals will only last until the end of the day on Wednesday or until sold out. And for even more deals from Amazon’s Big Style Sale, click here.

C9 Champion

C9 Champion Girls’ Performance Capri Leggings ($11.89, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

C9 Champion Girls' Performance Capri Leggings

These leggings go from the playground to gymnastics lessons with ease thanks to comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric.

C9 Champion Men’s Sleeveless Tech Tee ($9.09, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

C9 Champion Men's Sleeveless Tech Tee

Stay breezy with this sleeveless tank. It’ll keep you cool for jogging and basketball games on the hottest summer days.

C9 Champion Women’s Seamless Dip Dye Cami Bra ($15, originally $28; amazon.com)

C9 Champion Women's Seamless Dip Dye Cami Bra

This ombre bra offers medium support and is made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool on runs.

Columbia

Columbia Women’s Sandy River Breathable Cargo Short with UPF 30 Sun Protection ($15.17, originally $50; amazon.com)

Columbia Women's Sandy River Breathable Cargo Short with UPF 30 Sun Protection

Available in sizes from XS to 3X, these cargo shorts have UPF 30 sun protection and durable, quick-dry fabric. Plus, they come in a ton of colors.

Columbia Mens Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt (starting at $20.42, originally $35.09; amazon.com)

Columbia Mens Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt

Perfect for long hikes in the woods — or some yard work in the backyard — this moisture-wicking technical tee is built for the outdoors. Plus, it offers wearers UPF 15 protection.

Columbia Kids & Baby Backcast Short ($12.60, originally $20; amazon.com)

Columbia Kids & Baby Backcast Short

These comfortable shorts are made with a tight weave construction and UPF 50 material, so your tot’s skin stays protected in the sun.

Reebok

Reebok Men’s Classic Nylon Sneaker ($34, originally $60; amazon.com)

Reebok Men's Classic Nylon Sneaker

This classic Reebok arrived in the ‘90s and is as stylish as ever. Made from suede and nylon for texture contrast, the sneakers come in a range of colors, including basic black and white.

Reebok Boys’ Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker (starting at $24.51, originally $30.90; amazon.com)

Reebok Boys' Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker

Available in both little kid and big kid sizes, these all-white leather sneakers look adorable with pretty much any toddler outfit, and they’ll hold up after hours of crawling, toddling and walking. Also available in adult sizes.

Reebok Women’s Classics Vector Crop Tee ($20, originally $25; amazon.com)

Reebok Women's Classics Vector Crop Tee

With ‘90s vibes and shades that match summer’s patterned, colorful skirts, this crop top will be your new weekend — and weekday — fabric.

Amazon labels

Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Studio Relaxed-fit Lightweight Crewneck T-Shirt ($13, originally $18; amazon.com)

Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Studio Relaxed-fit Lightweight Crewneck T-Shirt

Available in sizes from 1X-5X, this lightweight T-shirt is great for pilates, yoga or just hanging out.

Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) ‘Nearly Naked’ Lightweight Non-Sheer Yoga High Waist Capri Legging ($24, originally $39; amazon.com)

Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) 'Nearly Naked' Lightweight Non-Sheer Yoga High Waist Capri Legging

With a high waist that stays put as you move and a cropped length that’s great for warmer temperatures, these leggings are almost 40% off and come in a range of cool colors.

Peak Velocity Men’s VXE Short Sleeve Quick-Dry Loose-Fit T-Shirt ($14, originally $25, amazon.com)

Peak Velocity Men's VXE Short Sleeve Quick-Dry Loose-Fit T-Shirt

This performance T-shirt comes in a range of colors but has plenty of practical purposes, too: It’s made from a fabric engineered for top moisture-wicking capabilities and delivers UPF 15 sun protection.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.