7 ways to make the most of a CSA farm share box

While guidelines and reopenings continue to change and develop as summer begins, it's safe to say that summer 2020 is going to look pretty different from summer 2019, and all the summers before.

Luckily, summer has a big edge on spring: It's CSA season. Community Supported Agriculture is basically the original subscription box: A box of produce is delivered to the consumer straight from a farm on a weekly or biweekly basis, and the farmer gets to count on a certain amount of steady support throughout the season.

CSAs have a certain practicality about them: Food that grew nearby is delivered fresh from the farm. But getting that much fresh produce can also be intimidating. To make these bountiful boxes feel a little less overwhelming, we spoke with some chefs and farmers to get their best tips for making the most of a CSA, even if you can't remember the difference between rhubarb and rutabaga.

How to find a CSA farm share

Farmers are dealing with a huge demand for CSAs this year, says Andrea Bemis, farmer and blogger behind Dishing Up The Dirt, for all the expected reasons. The biggest reason: People want guaranteed fresh produce as grocery stores remain poorly stocked. Plus, CSAs are a great way to support farmers who may lose income due to farmers market and restaurant closures. A number of databases exist to help locate local CSAs. If there aren't any nearby, or they are already booked up, FarmBox Direct mails produce on a similar model. While it's not subscription-based, the boxes change weekly to reflect what is currently in season.

How to prep the contents of a CSA farm share box

The most overwhelming part of a CSA might be getting the box.

"When I get my CSA box, I set aside an entire hour to wash, dry and prep the ingredients," says Caroline Chambers, a recipe developer and author of "Just Married: A Cookbook for Newlyweds." She starts with chopping up greens — so they can be grabbed for a quick meal — and cleaning and drying them in a salad spinner. Almost everything then gets stored in a reusable container with a paper towel, which helps absorb moisture.

Herbs can be stored in a cup with water to extend their life in the fridge for even a few weeks, says Bemis. Mike Geller, the owner of Mike's Organic, a farm-to-home delivery service in Stamford, Connecticut, offers a great tip for root vegetables: Remove the tops immediately.

"The greens wick moisture away from the roots, so after only four or five days those turnips will be soft," Geller explains. Removing the greens can extend their shelf life for up to a month. (And don't toss those greens — more on that later.)

How to use up everything in a CSA farm share box

Any-Veggie Fried Rice by Caroline Chambers

Next, it's time to think about what to cook. Bemis recommends waiting to go to the grocery store or purchase meat and dry goods until after the CSA box arrives. Tracking down a recipe for everything in the box can be fun — or time-consuming (and may even result in buying more things that are a struggle to use up). The challenge is coming up with easy ways to use everything, so here are some tried-and-true suggestions.

Make a sauce

Bemis recommends this for nearly any greens (like those turnip greens that were chopped off earlier): Puree them in a blender with some garlic and olive oil to create a delicious sauce. It can top salads and meats, be a dip for veggies or go in pasta. Find ways to customize it with things like lemon, Parmesan and more.

Don't forget breakfast

Often, breakfast is a bit of an afterthought when it comes to CSAs. But breakfast is a great way to start eating things up. Geller likes to cook down leafy greens in a frying pan with garlic and olive oil and a little water to get them tender. He eats them with eggs for an energizing breakfast. Just about any salad feels breakfasty with a boiled or fried egg next to it, but experiment with veggie scrambles, crustless quiches and more as well.

Hide it in plain sight

Many vegetables will taste great added to already cherished recipes. Bemis likes experimenting with adding vegetables to robust pasta sauces where they might go undetected. She also found a similar trick for eating up zucchini, a veggie that can get very abundant in CSA boxes. It's mild enough that she realized it could be grated into oatmeal undetected. Get the added benefit of extra nutrients and one less thing to worry about using up.

Have a 'big meal'

Most people are familiar with a "clean out the fridge" meal where everything gets eaten. For some people, that might be a big salad, complete with fresh herbs (don't be afraid to go big, says Bemis), leftover roast veggies and even some quick-pickled produce from last week. Not a salad person? Try a stir fry, suggests Geller. Scrambles, pan roasts and even smoothies can be end-of-the-week "use up everything" dishes to perfect and experiment with as the summer progresses. Two recipes to keep at the ready: Check out Chambers' Cheesy Kale and Lemon Pasta, which can be cooked up with any greens, and her Any-Veggie Fried Rice.

Freeze it!

"It seems counterintuitive to go to all the trouble of getting a CSA just to freeze it, but it's not!" says Chambers. Instead, it's preserving something at its peak freshness. She likes to chop up and store vegetables in gallon Ziploc bags. Greens can be cleaned, dried, and put right in the bag. For other veggies, she freezes them first in a single layer to keep them from sticking together, then transfers to the gallon bag after they're frozen.

Geller has a tip for keeping the veggies looking bright even after they're frozen. He blanches them by bringing a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Then, he gives the veggies a "quick dunk" (about a minute) and immediately shocks them in a big pot of ice water. This stops them from cooking and preserves the bright color.

CSA farm share cooking essentials

The best advice that the experts offered, however, doesn't have that much to do with exact tips or tricks. "Don't be afraid and have fun," says Geller. Try new things, experiment, and expect a few messes and misadventures. You'll end the summer a far better cook — and with a bunch of new recipes and no-recipe recipes in your repertoire. Even after the last peach is harvested, you'll be cooking and eating with that knowledge for years to come.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.