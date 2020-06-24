Find all of CNN Underscored’s coverage of Amazon’s Big Style Sale here.

We’ve found plenty of great deals at Amazon’s Big Style Sale so far on brand names like Cole Haan, Adidas and Levi’s, but some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon’s own private labels. The company’s in-house brands, including Goodthreads, 28 Palms, Daily Ritual, and Lark & Ro, offer casual clothes, activewear and on-trend pieces at prices similar to retailers like H&M. Read: They’re highly affordable.

We’ve rounded up some of the best picks from the sale, including pieces from the men’s and women’s collections. Read on, below.

Men’s styles

Men’s Big & Tall Linen Blend Pant fit by DXL ($22.75, originally $32.98; amazon.com)

Men's Big & Tall Linen Blend Pant fit by DXL

These polished linen trousers are relaxed and breezy for summer evenings. It’s available in four colors and comes in sizes 1X to 6X and a variety of inseams. There’s also a version that comes in waist sizes of 28 through 42.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

28 Palms Men’s Relaxed-Fit Vintage Shirt ($33, originally $65; amazon.com)

28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit Vintage Shirt

This breezy viscose summer shirt is the perfect retro throwback for hot days — plus it comes in a range of sizes, from XS to XXXL.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Solid Poplin Shirt ($15, originally $17.17; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Solid Poplin Shirt

In a swathe of pastels for sunny days, this slim-fit cotton poplin shirt is an easy pick to go with colorful chinos and denim.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Plaid Twill Shirt ($19.50, originally $26.13; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Plaid Twill Shirt

Charcoal is a great alternative to your usual black, and whether you’re wearing it with rolled-up sleeves and twill shorts or your favorite denim, this shirt is a great addition to the rotation.

Women’s styles

Goodthreads Women’s Washed Oxford Long-Sleeve Button-Front Tunic Shirt ($24, originally $28.20; amazon.com)

Goodthreads Women's Washed Oxford Long-Sleeve Button-Front Tunic Shirt

The basic white button-down gets a twist that can be dressed up or down with a tunic length, windowpane pattern and modern spread collar.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Daily Ritual Women’s Sandwashed Modal Blend Jogger Pant ($23.60, originally $29.50; amazon.com)

Daily Ritual Women's Sandwashed Modal Blend Jogger Pant

With a range of washed shades and a slim fit that keeps comfy looks streamlined, these super-soft joggers are a great addition to your WFH wardrobe.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lark & Ro Women’s Florence Short Sleeve Dress ($30, originally $60; amazon.com)

Lark & Ro Women's Florence Short Sleeve Dress

T-shirt dresses are one of the comfiest ways to stay cool on hot summer days, and this dress from Lark & Ro comes in a range of easy-to-wear colors and patterns, from a cool black and emerald leopard print and tapenade.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Sleeveless V-Back Romper ($29.40, originally $49; amazon.com)

Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Sleeveless V-Back Romper

With a great warm-weather design — and a comfy elastic waist for a little shape — this romper is great for running around on summer days. (Plus, it has pockets!)

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.