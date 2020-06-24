Newborn triplets diagnosed with Covid-19 in stable condition, say Mexican health officials

(CNN) A set of premature triplets born in Mexico are "stable" and "evolving favorably" after testing positive for Covid-19, according to local health officials.

The triplets were born in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí and tested for coronavirus on June 17 in compliance with the state's health protocols on premature births, according to the state's Health Secretary Monica Rangel. The test results came back positive three days later, heath authorities said.

"The triplets we are monitoring are stable. They are evolving favorably. One of them continues using an antibiotic, but they are doing well. We hope this continues so they can be reunited with their parents soon," Rangel said Wednesday during a news conference.

The parents of the triplets both tested negative for coronavirus, according to Rangel. She said they have been able to see their newborn babies through video calls.

"What we need to look at is a situation where perhaps [the virus] is being transmitted through the placenta. That's not something that we can be sure of. Those are theories that we have to look at. It's a new virus. There still is not literature available internationally on this issue, but it will be worth reviewing," Rangel said.

