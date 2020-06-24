Drone video shows surfers' very close encounter with great white shark

(CNN) South Africa's sea rescue service has urged swimmers and surfers to be cautious, after a recent spate of great white shark sightings and close encounters -- one of which was captured in some astonishing drone footage.

The incidents were recorded along the Southern Cape and Easter Cape coastline, according to a statement from Sea Rescue South Africa (NSRI), published Tuesday.

These waters, off the city of Cape Town, are known as some of the world's best places to spot the predators, but research shows the sharks' numbers have declined significantly.

However, the past few weeks have seen a "large amount" of sightings and some close encounters, said NSRI, which released drone footage showing a shark close to a group of surfers in Plettenberg Bay.

Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020

It is normal for more sharks to be spotted in the area at this time of year as they feed on seals and fish close to the shore, the organization explained.

Read More