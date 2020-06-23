Microplastics found in gut of animal on one of the most remote islands of the world

(CNN) Microplastics have been discovered in the gut of an animal on a remote island in the Antarctic, raising concerns that plastic pollution could be prevalent in the region's ecosystem.

A new study by researchers in Italy and Ireland found traces of contamination inside the gut of the "Cryptopygus antarcticus," a small invertebrate that lives in the soil of the Antarctic.

The tiny creature is also known as a springtail and it is less than 1 millimeter in length, according to the scientists.

In a statement ahead of the release of their study, the researchers said their findings constituted the "first field-based evidence of contamination by microplastics in Antarctic terrestrial animals."

A graph showing the levels of plastic pollution found in the gut of the "Cryptopygus antarcticus."

They made their discovery after testing 18 animals which had been found on a large piece on polystyrene foam in 2016 on the shore of King George Island, situated north of the Antarctic continent.

Read More