This was originally published as the June 22 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Donald Trump's face was as red as his "Make America Great Again" hat.

Critics spent Sunday gloating about his humiliation, but it's too early to conclude that Trump has lost his magic -- crowd sizes are an unscientific way to judge the state of a campaign. There was also little to learn from the rally itself, which contained Trump's usual mix of grievances, lies, bizarre diversions and casual racism. The biggest cheer came when he showed he could drink water from a glass using one hand -- a feat of no small significance after previous two-fisted attempts to hydrate raised questions about his health.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla.

Meanwhile producer Shelby Rose spent part of her Sunday counting every single word Trump dedicated during his Tulsa speech to defending how he walked and drank water during a prior visit to West Point (1,826) -- compared to how many words he spent addressing the coronavirus pandemic (859).

'Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap'

Supporters listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaksat a campaign rally at the BOK Center, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Many of those who asked for tickets to Trump's rally may have been trolling the President, in a stunt organized mainly through TikTok . The social media platform is normally thought of as a place for dancing teenagers, but CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports that a coordinated effort on TikTok encouraged people to register online for the rally and not show up.

On Sunday, Parscale responded: "Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don't know what they're talking about or how our rallies work," he told CNN, adding that "registering for a rally means you've RSVPed with a cell phone number and we constantly weed out bogus numbers, as we did with tens of thousands at the Tulsa rally, in calculating our possible attendee pool. These phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking."

But if it's not the fake RSVPs, Meanwhile would like to know what did factor into the miscalculation that anticipated tens of thousands of attendees and got 6,200.

Blind justice

Investigate the President, and odds are good you'll be fired.

Berman joins a long list of those who have paid with their jobs for looking too closely into the President's conduct. Former FBI Director James Comey was one of the first to go , in the middle of the Russia investigation. Comey's former deputy Andrew McCabe was hounded out of office too. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- who angered Trump by recusing himself from the Russia investigation -- also had to go . He was eventually replaced by William Barr, who has emerged more as Trump's enforcer than as a guarantor of impartial justice.

Trump has also gutted the ranks of the government's watchdogs, known as inspectors general, who investigate corruption and malfeasance in Washington. After the Senate acquitted Trump in his impeachment trial last year, Trump is demonstrating that he is all but unrestrainable -- and could become utterly unfettered if he wins a second term.