An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather were found dead in the swimming pool of a house they had just moved into

(CNN) An 8-year-old girl was found dead in a swimming pool along with her mother and grandfather in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The bodies were discovered Monday, but authorities don't yet know the cause of death, the East Brunswick Police Department told CNN.

The family had moved into the home just 20 days earlier, police said.

"This is a devastating day for our entire community and we are working to determine exactly what happened," said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco.

Monday afternoon, police received a call from a neighbor who heard screaming, police Lt. Frank Sutter told CNN.

Read More