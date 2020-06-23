New York City to target suppliers of illegal fireworks

(CNN) As complaints of illegal fireworks continue to soar, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force aimed at snuffing out the loud bangs and crackles that echo during the overnight hours.

New York is one of several major cities that is reporting a large uptick in illegal fireworks complaints, joining Boston, San Francisco, Oakland, Pasadena and others.

"We're going to start a huge sting operation to go and get these illegal fireworks at the base," de Blasio said at his daily briefing. "Meaning everywhere they're being sold around New York City, and even where they're being sold in surrounding states that we know are flowing into New York City."

The task force will consist of 10 officers from the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau, 12 FDNY Fire Marshals and 20 members of the Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They will work together to identify where the fireworks are coming from, zeroing in on suppliers and seizing them when they can, de Blasio said.

"We go at the suppliers," de Blasio said. "There will be all sorts of actions taken. Undercover buys, sting operations, finding where the supply is and cutting it off at the knees."

