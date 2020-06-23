Voters have one polling place in Louisville, Kentucky, for today's election. Jose Andres' chefs plan to feed them all

(CNN) Celebrity chef José Andrés has mobilized his charity World Central Kitchen to set up camp for Kentuckians voting in today's closely-watched primary election.

"Our team is here today in Louisville to ensure that people coming to vote have food and water both while they wait and to take home with them after voting, if needed," World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook said in an email statement to CNN. "We want to do our part to make sure everyone is able to exercise their right to vote without undue discomfort or stress."

Preparations for voting in Kentucky: These social distancing measures were set up due to fewer polling locations and poll workers than usual

This is not the first time Andres' organization has stepped up in chaotic situations. World Central Kitchen has served meals to hurricane survivors, furloughed government workers and even to those trapped aboard cruise ships at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. However, this does mark the first time that the organization has stepped in during an election, according to Mook.

Kentucky previously delayed its primary due to coronavirus concerns and allowed all voters to request absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday's vote. For those voting in person, though, there are fewer polling locations and poll workers than usual.

Kentucky's two most most populous counties, Fayette and Jefferson, now have one in-person poll location each.

