California college professor on leave after asking student to 'Anglicize' name

(CNN) A professor from Laney College in Oakland has been placed on administrative leave after asking a student to "Anglicize" her name.

On the second day of class, Laney College mathematics professor Matthew Hubbard asked Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen to "Anglicize" her name because "Phuc Bui sounds like an insult in English," Hubbard told Nguyen in an email obtained by CNN.

Nguyen told CNN she was shocked and felt disrespected upon receiving the email.

Nguyen said the professor had never seen her before or asked her how to pronounce her name.

Nguyen replied back to Hubbard's email and told him his request feels "discriminatory" and warned him she would file a Title IX complaint if he did not refer to her by her birth name. He responded by saying her name in English sounds like "F*** Boy."

