The Bush Fire is now the 5th largest in Arizona's history as firefighters battle multiple blazes

(CNN) Firefighters are battling multiple blazes throughout Arizona this week including the Bush Fire, which is now the fifth largest in the state's history.

Since the fire started ten days ago, 587 total resources have been deployed including 30 engines, three bulldozers, 18 water tenders and eight helicopters, the incident report said.

The #BushFireTontoNF has now burned ~174,000 acres. The 5th largest in AZ history. You've seen the maps. You've seen the satellite images...but just what does that size look like? For perspective, here's is a representation of the fire size from 6/20 placed over #Phoenix . #azwx pic.twitter.com/vsgWtRNXeC

Firefighters achieved 61% containment as of late Monday night but there are still thousands of acres of flames to battle.

The Bighorn Fire has been burning in Arizona, where at least 10 fires are burning.

At least seven fires continue to burn throughout the state of Arizona.

The state has already burned three times the amount of acres than 2019 year to date, Arizona Forestry Chief Steve Millert said during a press conference Monday.

The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 58,500 acres near Tucson while the Magnum Fire has burned nearly 70,000 acres in the northern part of the state.

Can you smell smoke? Here's a satellite view of all the smoke from fires across the southwest. Expect smoke to settle into parts of Tucson tonight through Tuesday morning. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/YhG5XxT5qW — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 23, 2020