Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for defamation, a dramatic twist in Britain's WAG wars

London (CNN) Buckle up for the trial of the century.

An electrifying public spat between two of Britain's most prominent footballers' wives is heading for a dramatic courtroom showdown, after Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for defamation.

Vardy filed legal proceedings against Rooney on June 12, court documents show, months after Rooney posted a lengthy message on social media accusing someone using Vardy's account of leaking stories about her to tabloid newspapers.

The alleged subterfuge of one of the UK's leading "WAGs" -- a term used to describe the wives and girlfriends of professional footballers -- against another quickly became something of a national obsession.

It will come to a head in Vardy vs. Rooney, with the claimant suing Rooney for defamation.

