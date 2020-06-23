PGA Tour player Cameron Champ withdraws from tournament after testing positive for Covid-19

(CNN) A second PGA Tour golfer has tested positive for Covid-19. This time it's Cameron Champ, who has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship.

The PGA Tour announced the news about Champ, 25, on Tuesday afternoon, stating he tested positive during a pre-tournament screening.

"I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," said Champ in the PGA's press release. "It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones."

The American golfer was set to play in the tournament this week in Cromwell, Connecticut, which will be held without fans. Last week, golfer Nick Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, after testing positive for the virus before the second round.

"Champ will have the PGA TOUR's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the organization's statement reads.

