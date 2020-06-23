Physicians group calls for legislation to regulate digital advertising and its effect on kids

(CNN) No less than $900 million is spent each year in the advertising industry, including marketing snack foods, video games and sugary drinks to kids each year. Those ads boost companies' bottom lines, but they can also lead kids to unhealthy choices.

To help protect kids from the harmful effects of digital advertising and data collection, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging lawmakers, parents and pediatricians to take bold action.

The AAP is calling on lawmakers to ban all advertising targeted to children under the age of 7. The group is urging limits to advertising aimed at those under 17. And it's advocating for the end of online tobacco sales because the products can easily be purchased by children.

The AAP released its new policy on digital advertising and its effect on kids on Monday in the journal Pediatrics

"The internet should not be a place where advertising for unhealthy products can reach children," said Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin, co-author of the policy and chair of the AAP Council on Communications and Media.