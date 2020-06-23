Since many of us have been in self-quarantine — some 14 days and counting — can we all agree on something? Have any of us, ever, worn loungewear and pajamas so often for so long? Good. Same.

We think it’s rather understandable. Staying in your jammies all day is comforting, warm and well, saves time 14 hours later, when you’re thinking about getting back into bed yet again.

That’s why, as a form of self-care, we think now is the time to treat yourself to a little loungewear refresh. Whether it’s a new robe or pair of pajama pants or sweet silk chemise, what we’re after is pajamas that we will all look forward to slipping on every night — or day.

On the side of all pajamas, all the time, we rounded up our favorite Nordstrom PJs and loungewear picks. Even if you choose to only wear them during sleeptime, you’re getting more comfortable already, aren’t you?

Pajama sets

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas

A classic menswear set that’s kinda Don Draper, but with a slouchy fit and no pressure to look that good.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Lingerie Short Moonlight Pajamas ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Lingerie Short Moonlight Pajamas

One customer said they’ve purchased three pairs and would like “a hundred more.” The short version will have a long life through the summer, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hearts Pajamas Roller Rabbit ($118; nordstrom.com)

Hearts Pajamas Roller Rabbit

Think of these as an act of self-love. Plus, they have pockets for the belongings you regularly transport from one room to another.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kate Spade New York Floral Jersey Short Pajamas ($68; nordstrom.com)

Kate Spade New York Floral Jersey Short Pajamas

Such an optimistic, spring-y print may just lift your spirits upon waking.

Nightgowns

Hanro Cotton Nightshirt (Starting at $86.25; nordstrom.com)

Hanro Cotton Nightshirt

Like one of your chicest pocket tees, and just as soft. Get ready to daydream about slipping it on over a bathing suit.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tommy John Henley Sleep Dress ($40.98, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Tommy John Henley Sleep Dress

A more fitted silhouette, and according to multiple customers, it’s the perfect weight.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Caftan ($134; nordstrom.com)

Tommy John Henley Sleep Dress

We legit want to wear this for a night out — and fully intend to one day. In the meantime, we could live/work/cook/sleep in this.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kate Spade New York Bell Cuff Sleep Shirt ($29, originally $58; nordstrom.com)

Kate Spade New York Bell Cuff Sleep Shirt

Part-tee, part-dress, all comfort, with a flattering scoop neck.

Chemises

In Bloom By Jonquil Lovin’ You Floral Satin Chemise ($21, originally $42; nordstrom.com)

In Bloom By Jonquil Lovin' You Floral Satin Chemise

If lingerie-style sleepwear is your thing, this is such a pretty option — and is now half off.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The White Company Lace Trim Silk Chemise ($118.30, originally $169; nordstrom.com)

The White Company Lace Trim Silk Chemise

To be honest, this one is elegant enough to qualify as Saturday-night-candlenight-dinner attire during quarantine.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lauren Ralph Lauren Chemise ($49; nordstrom.com)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Chemise

A sleep dress that very well might make it into summer rotation as a sundress or cover-up.

Robes

The White Company Long Lightweight Waffle Robe ($85; nordstrom.com)

The White Company Long Lightweight Waffle Robe

The almost-to-the-floor length makes this feel so luxurious.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Plum Pretty Sugar Floral Print Short Robe in Peony Sea ($65; nordstrom.com)

Plum Pretty Sugar Floral Print Short Robe in Peony Sea

This pretty robe — perfect for some pre-bath “me” time — gets a ringing endorsement from one customer, who says they bought the piece for all their bridesmaids who “actually still use them months after my wedding because it’s not cheap, uncomfortable satin material.”

Tops

PJ Salvage Camisole ($32.30, originally $38; nordstrom.com)

PJ Salvage Camisole

A number of customers mentioned buying this in both colors and wanting it in more. Makes sense, as it’s the perfect sleeper top and could do double duty under blouses or blazers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lauren Ralph Lauren His Sleep Shirt ($59; nordstrom.com)

Lauren Ralph Lauren His Sleep Shirt

For those who like a nostalgic, sort of sexy men’s-style sleepshirt, this one is handsome, and, one buyer notes, “is not stiff,” and “doesn’t fit too tight.”

_______________________________________________________________________________

BP Cozy Sleep Top, Plus Size ($39; nordstrom.com)

BP Cozy Sleep Top, Plus Size

A cute, cozy crewneck with the cutest pattern that will be a springtime, and year-round, workhorse.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Indigo ($116; nordstrom.com)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Indigo

On these still often-chilly days and nights, a sleeper cardigan is a must.

Pants

Socialite Foldover Wide Leg Lounge Pants ($44; nordstrom.com)

Socialite Foldover Wide Leg Lounge Pants

These pants actually were made for lounging. Buy them now, wear them forever.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants ($48; nordstrom.com)

Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants

A slim-fit jogger that functions for basically everything you need to do right now — including at-home exercise, when possible.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tommy John Second Skin Lounge Pants ($58; nordstrom.com)

Tommy John Second Skin Lounge Pants

You may not want to get of bed in these, but if you must, you can lounge in them all day.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.