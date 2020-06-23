Since many of us have been in self-quarantine — some 14 days and counting — can we all agree on something? Have any of us, ever, worn loungewear and pajamas so often for so long? Good. Same.
We think it’s rather understandable. Staying in your jammies all day is comforting, warm and well, saves time 14 hours later, when you’re thinking about getting back into bed yet again.
That’s why, as a form of self-care, we think now is the time to treat yourself to a little loungewear refresh. Whether it’s a new robe or pair of pajama pants or sweet silk chemise, what we’re after is pajamas that we will all look forward to slipping on every night — or day.
On the side of all pajamas, all the time, we rounded up our favorite Nordstrom PJs and loungewear picks. Even if you choose to only wear them during sleeptime, you’re getting more comfortable already, aren’t you?
Pajama sets
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)
A classic menswear set that’s kinda Don Draper, but with a slouchy fit and no pressure to look that good.
Nordstrom Lingerie Short Moonlight Pajamas ($49; nordstrom.com)
One customer said they’ve purchased three pairs and would like “a hundred more.” The short version will have a long life through the summer, too.
Hearts Pajamas Roller Rabbit ($118; nordstrom.com)
Think of these as an act of self-love. Plus, they have pockets for the belongings you regularly transport from one room to another.
Kate Spade New York Floral Jersey Short Pajamas ($68; nordstrom.com)
Such an optimistic, spring-y print may just lift your spirits upon waking.
Nightgowns
Hanro Cotton Nightshirt (Starting at $86.25; nordstrom.com)
Like one of your chicest pocket tees, and just as soft. Get ready to daydream about slipping it on over a bathing suit.
Tommy John Henley Sleep Dress ($40.98, originally $60; nordstrom.com)
A more fitted silhouette, and according to multiple customers, it’s the perfect weight.
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Caftan ($134; nordstrom.com)
We legit want to wear this for a night out — and fully intend to one day. In the meantime, we could live/work/cook/sleep in this.
Kate Spade New York Bell Cuff Sleep Shirt ($29, originally $58; nordstrom.com)
Part-tee, part-dress, all comfort, with a flattering scoop neck.
Chemises
In Bloom By Jonquil Lovin’ You Floral Satin Chemise ($21, originally $42; nordstrom.com)
If lingerie-style sleepwear is your thing, this is such a pretty option — and is now half off.
The White Company Lace Trim Silk Chemise ($118.30, originally $169; nordstrom.com)
To be honest, this one is elegant enough to qualify as Saturday-night-candlenight-dinner attire during quarantine.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Chemise ($49; nordstrom.com)
A sleep dress that very well might make it into summer rotation as a sundress or cover-up.
Robes
The White Company Long Lightweight Waffle Robe ($85; nordstrom.com)
The almost-to-the-floor length makes this feel so luxurious.
Plum Pretty Sugar Floral Print Short Robe in Peony Sea ($65; nordstrom.com)
This pretty robe — perfect for some pre-bath “me” time — gets a ringing endorsement from one customer, who says they bought the piece for all their bridesmaids who “actually still use them months after my wedding because it’s not cheap, uncomfortable satin material.”
Tops
PJ Salvage Camisole ($32.30, originally $38; nordstrom.com)
A number of customers mentioned buying this in both colors and wanting it in more. Makes sense, as it’s the perfect sleeper top and could do double duty under blouses or blazers.
Lauren Ralph Lauren His Sleep Shirt ($59; nordstrom.com)
For those who like a nostalgic, sort of sexy men’s-style sleepshirt, this one is handsome, and, one buyer notes, “is not stiff,” and “doesn’t fit too tight.”
BP Cozy Sleep Top, Plus Size ($39; nordstrom.com)
A cute, cozy crewneck with the cutest pattern that will be a springtime, and year-round, workhorse.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan in Indigo ($116; nordstrom.com)
On these still often-chilly days and nights, a sleeper cardigan is a must.
Pants
Socialite Foldover Wide Leg Lounge Pants ($44; nordstrom.com)
These pants actually were made for lounging. Buy them now, wear them forever.
Free People FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants ($48; nordstrom.com)
A slim-fit jogger that functions for basically everything you need to do right now — including at-home exercise, when possible.
Tommy John Second Skin Lounge Pants ($58; nordstrom.com)
You may not want to get of bed in these, but if you must, you can lounge in them all day.
