Adidas is taking up to 50% off clearance during its End of Season Sale

Adidas has really been rolling out the deals this summer, with sales on everything from running shoes to comfy joggers and moisture-wicking T-shirts. But the brand is really breaking out the deep discounts for its End of Season Sale, with almost 3,000 items on clearance now through June 30 — and prices are up to 50% off across the brand's many product lines.

We've rounded up some of the best picks from the sale, including pieces from the men's, women's and kids' collections. Read on, below.

Continental 80 Shoes ($64, originally $80; adidas.com)

Continental 80 Shoes

These sneakers bring your game to the courts and beyond thanks to a whole lot of '80s nostalgia and major throwback tennis vibes.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

25/7 Primeknit Tee ($33, originally $65; adidas.com)

25/7 Primeknit Tee

This T-shirt lives up to its, uh, 25-7 reputation with targeted ventilation and a stretchy knit that keeps you comfortable any hour, any day of the week.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kaptir Shoes ($51, originally $85; adidas.com)

Kaptir Shoes

These running-inspired sneakers are great for casual days of sightseeing in your own city, thanks to trendy monochromatic style and long-lasting cushioning.

90s Sandals ($35, originally $50; adidas.com)

90s Sandals

The '90s attitude for footwear isn't just about the dad shoes — summer sandals are chunkier and sportier (and, we must admit, comfier) than in seasons past, too.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiorucci Cycling Shorts ($32, originally $45; adidas.com)

Fiorucci Cycling Shorts

Designed for everyday wear, these stretchy cycling shorts are the perfect layering option under oversized tees for those WFH days.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Adjustable 3-Stripes Sweatshirt ($30, originally $60; adidas.com)

Adjustable 3-Stripes Sweatshirt

With a crew neck, dropped shoulder, and cobalt colorway, this sweatshirt is bringing all the vintage vibes we need. Make it as cinched or as boxy as you'd like courtesy of the adjustable toggle at the waist.

Comfort Sandals ($25, originally $35; adidas.com)

Comfort Sandals

Whether you're headed to the beach or the lake, these quick-drying sandals are perfect when amphibious playtime is part of the plan. Strap closures easily help your kids adjust the shoes for the perfect fit, too.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SST Track Jacket ($25, originally $50; adidas.com)

SST Track Jacket

This trefoil-emblazoned jacket follows the classic lines of Adidas's track jacket, but in an updated, modern play on the logo that's sized for juniors.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stan Smith Shoes ($32, originally $45; adidas.com)

Stan Smith Shoes

It's never too late to get little ones started on a classic. Behold: Stan Smiths for little feet, in a frankly adorable shade of summery pink. Plus, each pair comes with two pairs of laces — one standard and one elastic to make it easier for little fingers.

