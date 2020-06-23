Pandemic could push an additional 120 million children in South Asia into poverty, says UNICEF

New Delhi (CNN) An additional 120 million children in South Asia could be pushed into poverty due to the continuing spread of coronavirus throughout much of the region, according to a new report released by the United Nations children's agency.

South Asia, which is home to roughly one quarter of the world's population, has seen a rapid acceleration in the number of people infected with the virus in recent weeks, with India's total caseload rising to more than 440,000.

The UNICEF report, titled, "Lives upended: How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian children," notes that while children are less susceptible to the virus itself, they are being severely impacted by the fallout, "including the economic and social consequences of the lockdown and other measures taken to counter the pandemic."

In the eight countries detailed in the report, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka, an estimated 240 million children already live in "multi-dimensional" poverty -- where a person's experience of poverty includes multiple factors such as poor health, lack of education, poor sanitation and poor quality of work.

The pandemic could now push an additional 120 million children over the poverty line within the next six months.

