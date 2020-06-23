(CNN) Hundreds of devotees are expected to participate in one of India's most celebrated religious processions Tuesday,

after the country's highest court ruled that the annual spectacle could go ahead in a limited capacity despite the high coronavirus risk.

The annual Rath Yatra festival, which takes place in the coastal city of Puri in the western state of Odisha, celebrates the Indian deity of Jagannath and lasts for more than a week.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled against the Hindu celebration, saying the risk of coronavirus infection was too high with more than a million people expected to attend.

However, the Odisha state government promised to conduct the festival in a "limited way," and asked the court for a injunction, leading to the Supreme Court overturning its own order on Monday.

