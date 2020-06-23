(CNN) Hundreds of devotees are expected to participate in one of India's most celebrated religious processions Tuesday, after the country's highest court ruled that the annual spectacle could go ahead in a limited capacity despite the high coronavirus risk.

The annual Rath Yatra festival takes place in various cities around the country -- but the most famous celebration takes place in the coastal city of Puri, in the western state of Odisha. The festival celebrates the Indian deity of Jagannath and lasts for more than a week.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled against the Hindu celebration, saying the risk of coronavirus infection was too high with more than a million people expected to attend.

The Rath Yatra celebration in Puri, Odisha, on June 25, 2017.

However, the Odisha state government promised to conduct the festival in a "limited way," and asked the court for a injunction, leading to the Supreme Court overturning its own order on Monday.

The procession in Puri consists of three lavishly decorated chariots pulled through the streets, with participants marching alongside through the city roads. The "chariots" are typically enormous 45-feet-high (13.7 meters) wooden carts, decorated in red and gold cloth, which carry priests through the crowds.

