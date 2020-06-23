Ontario schools will now teach first graders financial literacy and coding to better prepare students for jobs of the future

(CNN) Coding and financial literacy will now be required learning for elementary school students in Ontario.

The new curriculum, announced by the Ontario government on Tuesday, was created with help from parents, math educators, academics and math education experts over the course of two years.

It is "designed to reverse a decade of declining math scores," according to a statement issued by the government. It will go into effect this September, for grades 1-8.

"I made a promise to parents that we would fix the broken education system we inherited, get back to basics, and teach our children the math fundamentals they need for lifelong success," said Premier Doug Ford, Ontario's head of government, in a statement.

The Canadian province's math curriculum was last updated in 2005. By including skills like coding and financial literacy, it will promote "critical skills that will help our students prepare for and succeed in the modern world and in the modern workforce," Ford said.

