(CNN) Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered by a federal judge in Brasilia to wear a face mask in public or face a fine.

Federal Judge Renato Borelli issued a decision Monday, saying Bolsonaro must wear a mask when circulating in public in Brasilia. The judge's order said failure to do so could potentially lead to a fine of up around $386 per day.

The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where the capital Brasilia is located.

Reached for comment on Tuesday, Bolsonaro's office referred CNN to Attorney General, who replied that its office was "studying all the appropriate measures to reverse the injunction."

The Federal District government had issued a decree on April 30th making the use of face masks in public spaces mandatory, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus

