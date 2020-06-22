(CNN) We have cat-astrophic news for animal lovers: Men who like cats are less likely to get a date.

That's the takeaway from a study by Colorado State University, which found that women are less likely to swipe right -- or say yes -- to men if they're posing with a cat in a picture.

Scientists showed hundreds of women photos of two men, both men pictured with and without a furry companion.

Their responses showed that the men's luck got noticeably worse when women saw the picture with a cat.

The photos used in the study, which revealed women favored pictures of the men without cats.

"Men holding cats were viewed as less masculine; more neurotic, agreeable, and open; and less dateable," the authors wrote

Read More