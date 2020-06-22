Dolly, the fourth named storm of the year, could develop off the northeast coast

(CNN) Subtropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic off the northeast US coast on Monday afternoon. It could strengthen into Dolly, the fourth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season .

If it does get this strong, the storm will become Dolly.

Subtropical Depression 4 has formed SE of New England. Earliest 4th Atlantic named storm on record is Danielle (6/20/2016). Debby is 2nd earliest (6/23/2012 at 12 UTC). Subtrop. Depression 4 forecast to get named in 12 hr - which would make it 2nd earliest on record #hurricane pic.twitter.com/On2NULaHlS — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 22, 2020

The depression is 310 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

"The good news is that the storm is expected to be around for only a brief period of time and is moving away from the US into the open waters of the North Atlantic," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said. All the models are in agreement that it will move east-northeastward Monday night and then turn northeastward on Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon or evening, the storm should begin weakening.

The storm system should be absorbed by a larger extratropical low or dissipate on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.