Temperatures in an Arctic Siberian town hit 100 degrees, a new high

(CNN) An unprecedented heatwave in one of the coldest places on Earth just reached a distressing milestone.

Temperatures in the small Siberian town of Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to public-facing weather data. It's a record-high temperature in one of the fastest-warming places in the world.

Siberia tends to experience large swings in temperature month-to-month and year-to-year, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a program affiliated with the European Commission. But it's unusual for warmer-than-average temperatures to continue for so long -- temperatures in Siberia have stayed well-above average since 2019.

Verkhoyansk sits on the Yana River in the Arctic Circle and, during the winter, is considered one of the world's coldest towns -- in 1892, temperatures dropped to -90 degrees Fahrenheit

Average June temperatures in Verkhoyansk reach a high of 68 degrees Fahrenheit, so the new record-high temperature is alarming.