A former USC offensive lineman died at age 26 while hiking with family

(CNN) Max Tuerk , a former offensive lineman for the University of Southern California football team , died at age 26 Saturday, according to a statement from his family.

No cause of death was given.

Condolences for the loss of Tuerk rang out on social media Sunday from those that worked with him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Max's family during this difficult time.

"#FightonForever, Max Tuerk. The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk's passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family," University of Southern California Football said on Twitter.

USC head coach Clay Helton said on Twitter that he was "heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk. Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Max Tuerk's family and friends during this difficult time.

Lane Kiffin, Tuerk's first head coach at USC, tweeted, "This is awful. So sad. Praying for family and friends. I always loved Max and one of my favorites. #FightOnForever, Max!!!!"