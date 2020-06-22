Rhode Island's formal name is 'the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.' There's a move now to change that

(CNN) Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order Monday that could change the state's official name to exclude a portion that has ties to slavery.

The state's official name is "the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations," and the "Providence Plantations" portion has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Raimondo signed executive order 20-48, which addressed the slavery ties and puts the issue as a referendum on the ballot in November.

In the meantime, Rhode Island will cease using the state's full name in executive orders and on the state's official websites and official government documents.

