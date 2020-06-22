Theodore Roosevelt statue will be removed from front steps of the Museum of Natural History

Following the museum's request to remove the statue, which features the nation's 26th President on a horse with a Native American man on standing on one side and an African man standing on the other, the mayor's office announced the approval.

"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," de Blasio's office said in a statement to CNN. "The city supports the museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue."

While it was meant to celebrate Roosevelt as a "devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history," the statue also "communicates a racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have long found disturbing," a press release on the museum's website said.