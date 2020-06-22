MLB will decide how many games are played in 2020 as teams unanimously vote to proceed with season

(CNN) Major League Baseball announced Monday that clubs have unanimously voted to proceed with the 2020 season under the terms of their agreement with the MLB Players Association from March.

Commissioner Rob Manfred will decide how many games will be played. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic , citing an unnamed source, owners plan for the number of games to be 60. CNN has reached out to MLB for comment.

The latest development comes after weeks of negotiations between the MLB and the union in which the two sides could not agree on terms for a 2020 season.

The league wanted to know Monday if the players could be ready to report for spring training camp by July 1 and if the union will agree on health and safety protocols.

"In order to produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we are asking that the Players Association provide to us by 5:00 p.m. (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information," the league said in a statement Monday. "The first is whether players will be able to report to camp within seven days (by July 1st). The second is whether the Players Association will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason."

