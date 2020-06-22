MLB will decide how many games are played in 2020 as teams unanimously vote to proceed with season

(CNN) Major League Baseball announced Monday that clubs have unanimously voted to proceed with the 2020 season under the terms of their agreement with the MLB Players Association from March.

The March agreement said if a partial season is played, players would receive a prorated salary.

The latest development comes after weeks of negotiations between the MLB and players union in which the two sides could not agree on terms for a 2020 season, including the number of games to be played.

