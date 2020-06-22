Who are the Windrush generation? A British scandal explained

London (CNN) On Monday, Britain celebrates Windrush Day, honoring a generation of Caribbean immigrants who moved to the UK in the late 1940s at the invitation of the government.

In recent years though, the British government's treatment of those individuals -- known as the Windrush generation after the Empire Windrush passenger liner that brought some of them across the Atlantic -- and their descendants has been the subject of a massive scandal.

Who are the Windrush generation?

The people who became known as the Windrush generation were invited to Britain to lay roads, drive buses, clean hospitals and nurse the sick, helping to rebuild the country after the devastation of World War II.

