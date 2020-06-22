A huge new prehistoric circle has been discovered near Stonehenge

London (CNN) A huge, previously undiscovered prehistoric monument has been unearthed just a stone's throw from Stonehenge.

Archaeologists working in Durrington, southwest England found evidence of at least 20 prehistoric shafts -- more than 10 meters (33 feet) in diameter and five meters (16 feet) deep -- on the ancient site where Stonehenge sits.

The shafts combine to form a circle more than two kilometers (1.2 miles) in diameter, archaeologists from the University of St Andrew's said.

The monument is most likely Neolithic and was created more than 4,500 years ago, they added. The first stage of Stonehenge was constructed around 3,000 BC.

"Clearly sophisticated practices demonstrate that the people were so in tune with natural events to an extent that we can barely conceive in the modern world we live in today," said Richard Bates, of university's the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences.

