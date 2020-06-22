Authors at J.K. Rowling's literary agency quit over company's refusal to speak out on transgender rights

(CNN) Four authors signed to the same literary agency as "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling have resigned in protest at its refusal to make a statement voicing its commitment to transgender rights.

Drew Davies, Fox Fisher and Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir (aka Owl) said in a statement that they had invited The Blair Partnership to speak out, but that "they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful."

The three authors, who are understood to have resigned along with a fourth who wanted to remain anonymous, said they did not take the decision to leave lightly and were "saddened and disappointed it has come to this."

In the statement, published online , they wrote: "Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed."

"Affirmations to support LGBTQIA [Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual] people as a whole need to be followed up by meaningful and impactful action, both internally and publicly. As LGBTQIA writers ourselves we feel strongly about having an agency that supports our rights at all avenues, and does not endorse views that go against our values and principles."

