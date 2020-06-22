Saudi Arabia says Hajj pilgrimage is on -- with limited numbers

(CNN) Saudi Arabia will strictly limit the number of people who can take part in this year's Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca because of the coronavirus, according to state-run media.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the annual pilgrimage would be restricted to a very limited numbers of pilgrims of all nationalities who are already residing in the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A statement from the ministry said that as Covid-19 cases continue to grow globally, and because of the risks of coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and from other countries, the Hajj will "take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia only, who are willing to perform Hajj."

"This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is safely performed while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety," according to the statement.

The ministry statement cited the Saudi Ministry of Health as saying that the risks from coronavirus "are expected to grow further, but there is no vaccine available yet for those infected by the disease. Global health security needs to be preserved."

