Publix is recalling a salad because it may contain unlisted ingredients

(CNN) The supermarket giant Publix has issued a recall of a salad sold in its store because it may contain ingredients not listed on the label.

The product being recalled: Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit with production codes G163B10A and G163B10B, UPC code 071279306025 and use-by date of June 29

The reason for the recall: The presence of undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut. These could cause allergic reaction in some.

Illnesses reported: None so far, Publix says.

When was it distributed: The product was distributed between June 12 and June 18

Where was it distributed: In Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

What consumers should do: Customers are asked to throw away the product. They can ask for a refund at the location they bought the salad or contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 .