The US Wasn't Prepared for Covid-19: Dr. Sanjay Gupta's coronavirus podcast for June 22

(CNN) We are over four months into the Covid-19 pandemic , and the U.S. still doesn't have the testing capabilities, contact tracing or political buy-in that many other countries have used to fight this virus. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an oncologist and bioethicist who has advised President Barack Obama and now, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. They address what the US government got right, what they got wrong, and where we can go from here to turn things around.

You can listen on your favorite podcast app or read the transcript below.

US President Donald Trump: When you do testing to that extent, you're gonna find more people, you're gonna find more cases, so I said to my people slow the testing down, please.

Temperatures were taken at the door, and masks and hand sanitizer were handed out. But as we saw, very few people were wearing masks as they stood shoulder to shoulder in the audience. Definitely not physical distancing.

This event also happened at the end of a week where multiple states — including Oklahoma — saw their highest average of new daily Covid-19 cases. The highest since this pandemic began.

It's worrisome to a lot of people. Including Dr. Zeke Emanuel. I've known Zeke for a long time. I describe him as a man who wears many hats. He's a doctor, an oncologist. But also a bioethicist. He's the vice provost of global initiatives for the University of Pennsylvania and also a former White House health policy advisor under former President Barack Obama. Now he's a health advisor on former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign team.

Dr. Emanuel has been very vocal and critical of President Trump for holding a rally this weekend, saying it's just another example of the White House ignoring the advice of public health experts.

So in this episode, I've decided to sit down with Zeke to look back on the past few months of this pandemic. Really understand what the government's obligations were. What they got right, and what they got wrong. I think most importantly, we wanted to talk about where do we go from here? How do we turn things around?

I want to ask about masks. I find this really interesting. I was talking to Governor [of New York state Andrew] Cuomo yesterday and I said, "What is it about masks? Why is it so contentious?" And he said, "Look, everything's contentious. Closing down, you know, businesses and closing down the economy was contentious. Closing down schools is contentious. Asking people to wear masks is contentious."

And I was thinking to myself, Zeke, that, yeah, closing down school's a big deal and closing down business is a big deal. Asking someone to go like this and put a mask on over their face. Why is this so contentious?

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives and co-director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania: Sanjay, I totally agree with you. I don't think it needs to be contentious. The second thing I would say is what's the downside? What exactly is the problem with wearing a mask? What's the cost? Whereas closing down businesses, it's clear what the cost is. Wearing a mask. There's no cost.

And I think we got it wrong. I think the CDC [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] got it wrong. Those of us who listen to the CDC got it wrong. Yes, it's true. A cloth mask is not as good as a surgical mask, not as good as an N95 mask, but it's still good. And by the way, if you wear a nylon stocking around it, it's really good. But we didn't communicate to the public that very helpful information.

And I think it's become just another one of these political divides. I think, you know, the President doesn't want to wear a mask himself, doesn't want people to wear it because it suggests that we are really dealing with this virus. It's really serious and we have to change our behavior to it. And I think he would prefer to deny it. And if you're a person in the public looking at that, you're like, well, that's how the, our leaders behave. That must be OK. And the social norming here is very important. And we have totally failed on the social norming around face masks.

Gupta: Yeah, it's, it's pretty remarkable. It doesn't seem like people are just being ignorant. It seems like they're purposely sending out a message that you don't need to wear masks. This is OK. We're, we're in close proximity, but it's OK. Dr. Emanuel, as you've heard, we are now predicting that there may be some 200,000 people who will have died from this coronavirus by October. Is, is that inevitable now in in your mind?

Emanuel: Well, I've been saying 250,000 by the end of the calendar year. And I, I will say that one thing that has surprised me is that doctors and hospitals have gotten better at managing these patients. I think we've learned a lot over the last three or four months. So I think that the mortality rate is going down, but we're getting more cases. And so I do think there's something inevitable about getting to 200 or past 200,000 before the end of the year.

Gupta: You know, it's, it's quite striking, obviously, to draw the comparison with some countries, which are, which are numbering their deaths in the hundreds or even teens. And, you know, without sort of trying to unfairly bash on the United States, they didn't have a medicine or a vaccine, obviously, or something that we didn't have. Is it really just that people did not make decisions that needed to be made when they needed to be made?

Emanuel: I think it's multiple factors. I do think political leadership, which didn't activate and take this seriously is one problem. And when they did activate, they didn't actually activate in a very effective manner, as you can see from our testing regime.

I think in Taiwan, you had three factors. One, big suspicion of China after the SARS episode. You had two, face masks culture that wore the face mask. Took it seriously. And three, you had this health card they have, that allows them to actually know in near real time, after a few days, why people are going to the doctor, what they're going for.

And they could merge that health data with immigration and customs data to know who was traveling to China. So they could alert the health care system. Here's someone at high risk because of travel. Here's someone at high risk because of respiratory symptoms that tested negative for influenza. And that allowed them to jump on any cases and really isolate them, test them and isolate them very, very quickly. And that made a big difference as you can see.

Gupta: If you had been advising in the White House in January, of this year, because you've done that sort of work, obviously, in the past, what would Dr. Emanuel have advised the President?

Emanuel: Well, in, in ... I think the third week of February or something, I did advise the President, and I did say to the President that you've got to do what, say Lyndon Johnson would have done, or Franklin Roosevelt would have done, which is you create a tornado of activity that. ... So you've got a task force that deals with testing. You've got a task force that deals with PPE [personal protective equipment]. You've got a task force that deals with ventilators. Got a task force that deals with contact tracing. And on and on, so that you're covering the waterfront with competent people who know how to make the bureaucracy move, can coordinate with states, can coordinate with private industry.

And they created a small task force at the White House, which was supposed to do all of that. And that just was totally inadequate. And I think it would have made a huge difference.

Gupta: There were a lot of people in the beginning saying, look, this is a coronavirus. We've heard that term before, SARS and MERS, not to mention a lot of common cold sort of viruses as well. With SARS and MERS, there was a lot of concern up front. But in the end, if you take SARS, for example, some 8,000 people roughly around the world became infected and some 800 people died. Very high fatality rate, but wasn't particularly a problem, certainly not in the United States. Was it not reasonable for people to be thinking, well, this will probably be like that. Why should we get so worried?

Emanuel: I don't think that was unreasonable to have that hypothesis. But as you know, in medicine and in public health, you plan for the, hope for the best, but plan for the worst. And this was not planning for the worst. And we quickly passed the 8,000 cases and 800 deaths, in I think, it was in the fourth week of February, the third week of February worldwide.

And so you should have hopped on this much earlier than what this administration did. And I would say that hopping on it is one thing, but using that time when you're flattening the curve to actually get in place a good testing regimen, get in place good contact tracing. We didn't do that and we still don't have it.

Gupta: I am curious again, because you're a unique person in having advised the President, even during a previous pandemic like H1N1. When public health officials make recommendations to the White House, to the President in this case, how is that information generally received? What was the atmosphere like?

Emanuel: I would say the deference to science in the Obama administration was very high. We didn't win every, you know, every one of the decisions. But I would say we won easily the vast majority, and we did not have a hard-push sort of resistance like "We don't believe you." I would say the same thing — I'm advising the Biden campaign. I would say the same thing about the Biden campaign. They come to questionn, can we open up our offices? What do we need to do to open up the offices? When we lay out, the scientists lay out what we think is necessary, you know, they're pretty OK. That's what the scientist have said. There seems to be consensus on this one among our scientists. We're going to do that. And the pushback is, you know, are you sure or tell us what the uncertainties are. Not, "We don't believe you."