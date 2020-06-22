Burnley condemns 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over Etihad Stadium

(CNN) Burnley has strongly condemned a "White Lives Matter Burnley" banner that was flown by a small plane over the Etihad Stadium ahead of their English Premier League match against Manchester City on Monday.

Since the English Premier League's resumption last week, all players of the 20 top-flight clubs have replaced their names with the message "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their jerseys.

"We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor," read the Burnley statement.

"This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

"The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

Read More