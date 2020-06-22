Amazon’s Big Style Sale is officially on, and the womenswear deals are incredible, with thousands of jumpsuits, blouses, and dresses on sale from on-trend labels like Ganni, Paige, Rag & Bone and Vince.

There’s no special codes to enter for this sale — just make sure you’re logged into your Prime account so you can take advantage of fast shipping. Even if you don’t have Prime, though, you can still get free shipping; in fact, all customers get free shipping on orders over $25 that are shipped by Amazon.

Read on for some of our top picks from the womenswear sale, below:

ASTR the label Women’s Short Sleeve Square Neck Mason Smocked Crop Top ($51.01, originally $78; amazon.com)

ASTR the label Women's Short Sleeve Square Neck Mason Smocked Crop Top

Throw this on-trend little white top on with all of summer’s colorful, floaty skirts and trousers.

_____________________________________________________________________________

525 Women’s Sleeveless Jumpsuit ($118.50, originally $158; amazon.com)

525 Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Professional for Zoom calls on the top, comfy for WFH on the bottom. That’s what we call a win-win.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Free People Women’s Set the Tone Jumpsuit ($126; amazon.com)

Free People Women's Set the Tone Jumpsuit

We’re digging the desert vibes of this eyelet jumpsuit, whether you opt for cool white or warm rust.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hatch Women’s The Perfect Vee Tee ($66; amazon.com)

Hatch Women's The Perfect Vee Tee

Summer is never the most comfortable season if you’re pregnant. Cool down in this relaxed T-shirt and its sunny orange-and-pink color combo.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Women’s Ailani Ruffle Hem Blouse ($296.25; amazon.com)

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Women's Ailani Ruffle Hem Blouse

We stan a blouse that makes a statement, but is still versatile enough to be layered up or down for four-season wear — and dressed up or down for work and play, too.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ganni Women’s Chino Trousers ($123; amazon.com)

Ganni Women's Chino Trousers

With a stylish paperbag waist and wide leg, these breezy pants are ready to keep you cool on all your outings this summer.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Yumi Kim Women’s Walk This Way Jumpsuit ($178.50; amazon.com)

Yumi Kim Women's Walk This Way Jumpsuit

This uber cheerful, square-neck jumpsuit is perfect for socially distanced picnics.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hatch Women’s The Holly Jumpsuit ($129.60; amazon.com)

Hatch Women's The Holly Jumpsuit

Utilitarian and extremely comfortable, this khaki maternity jumpsuit goes great with sandals in the summer and Docs in the fall.

_____________________________________________________________________________

A.L.C. Women’s Ariella Skirt ($267.75; amazon.com)

A.L.C. Women's Ariella Skirt

Combining two big trends into one great skirt (accordion pleats and lavender), this piece will still be timeless enough to wear for a few years yet.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Onzie Women’s High Basic Midi Leggings ($44.99; amazon.com)

Onzie Women's High Basic Midi Leggings

With a cool print to break up your activewear drawer, these Onzie leggings have a high waist for comfort and a cropped length for ease when you’re moving.

