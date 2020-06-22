Shop one-day deals on Adidas, Cole Haan and Levi's at Amazon's Big Style Sale

Amazon is pretty much a one-stop shop when it comes to finding clothes, thanks to the great brands the platform has on its roster and the discounts it's able to offer (not to mention that free one-day shipping for Prime members). In the midst of the company's Big Style Sale, Amazon's offering some incredible discounts on brands that cover some of the best of comfortable footwear, activewear, and jeans, with deep discounts on Cole Haan, Levi's and Adidas.

But you'd better hurry — these deals are available for one day and one day only. We've scoped out our favorite deals from the hundreds of products currently on sale. Keep scrolling to see more.

Whether you're stocking up on activewear to sport while you workout or you're just gearing up to chill on the couch, there's gear for you at this one-day Adidas sale.

Adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Tights ($21, originally $40: amazon.com)

Adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Tights

With Adidas' trademark three stripes and trefoil logo, these leggings bring a little extra flair to the table — plus that comfort you love from your favorite pair of leggings.

Adidas Originals Men's 3-Stripes Tee ($18.39, originally $35; amazon.com)

Adidas Originals Men's 3-Stripes Tee

Whether you opt for classic black or one of the cool pastels on offer — like summery chalk coral or yellow — this iconic tee will never go out of style. Wear it wherever, whenever.

Adidas Men's Club 3-stripes 9-inch Shorts ($24, originally $40; amazon.com)

Adidas Men's Club 3-stripes 9-inch Shorts

Great for tennis with the guys, running errands, or just chasing after toddlers, these black athletic shorts have ventilation to keep you cool — and they're made from recycled polyester, too.

Adidas Women's Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra ($16.88, originally $30; amazon.com)

Adidas Women's Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra

If it's been a minute since you replaced your sports bra, we say it's time to treat yourself: This medium-support bra is great for yoga, pilates, hiking and other lower-impact sports (and it's 40% off).

New denim is within reach with these Levi's one-day deals. Save on jeans, shorts and jackets from the iconic denim brand — all of which are sure to become wardrobe staples.

Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans ($41.70, originally $69.50; amazon.com)

Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans

The iconic skinny jean gets a modern update with distressed details at the ankles and thighs. It's snug through the hips and thighs, but there's 2% stretch for a little extra comfort.

Levi's Women's High Rise Shorts ($40.05, originally $44.50; amazon.com)

Levi's Women's High Rise Short

These classic high-rise cutoffs are a staple for summertime and go with everything from your favorite band tee to one of the season's floaty blouses.

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket ($42.93, originally $79.50; amazon.com)

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's iconic denim jacket is on sale for almost half off, so if you were thinking about adding a super-versatile piece to your layering options, now's the time. It comes in a variety of washes from this classic light denim to black and indigo.

Levi's Men's 513 Slim Straight Jean ($41.60, originally $69.50; amazon.com)

Levi's Men's 513 Slim Straight Jean

With a great cut that isn't too fitted and isn't too relaxed (in fact, it's just right), these slim jeans give you a great tailored profile but a little forgiveness for when you're moving around.

Levi's Men's Big & Tall Trucker Jacket ($58.80, originally $98; amazon.com)

Levi's Men's Big & Tall Trucker Jacket

The classic jean jacket, made in big and tall sizes — and about 40% off. Choose from colors including a washed blue and a sharp black for a little extra edge. It's also available in standard sizes.

Styles including smart leather-upper sneakers, dress shoes and wedges are currently on sale for up to 35% off during the Big Style Sale, and we've rounded up some of our favorite picks, below.

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker ($43.57, originally $90; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker

These are the all-white, dress-up, dress-down sneakers your summer wardrobe is looking for.

Cole Haan Men's Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxford ($44.97, originally $59.76; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Men's Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxford

These office-ready shoes dress down too — and they're smartly designed with a super-lightweight, flexible sole and moisture-wicking material to keep things breezy.

Cole Haan Women's Sadie Grand Open Toe Wedge Sandal ($71.60, originally $117.47; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Women's Sadie Grand Open Toe Wedge Sandal

These strappy sandals are made for all-day wear, with a wedge heel and soft cushioned footbed.

Cole Haan Women's Anera Sandal ($57.46, originally $66.54; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Women's Anera Sandal

These slide-them-on-and-go sandals mix black and brown tones to go with all of your summer outfits, whether you're running errands or heading to happy hour.

Cole Haan Women's Zerogrand Global Slide Sandals ($56.84; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Women's Zerogrand Global Slide Sandals

These well-made sandals have a 100% leather upper and a super-soft footbed: It's made with dual-density molding so your feet stay comfortable all day.

Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford ($129.95; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford

Wingtips are always in style, and these oxfords are a particularly refined take on the look. Made from 100% leather, the rich tones complement work pants and blazers for days that require a little extra polish.

Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers ($54.99, originally $150; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers

Get in on the chunky shoe trend in a more subtle, streamlined way with these no-fuss tieless sneakers made with all the comfy details Cole Haan's known for — including a knitted ankle cuff that won't rub against your skin.

Cole Haan Men's 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford ($80.96, originally $125.45; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Men's 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford

Breezy knit uppers are one of the latest innovations in the sneaker world, and these casual kicks come with a fully padded sock lining and full rubber outsole for extra comfort, too.

Cole Haan Women's The Go-To Block Heel Pump ($60.79, originally $120; amazon.com)

Cole Haan Women's The Go-to Block Heel Pump

These block heels add a little Parisian polish — and a pop of pink — to neutrals and summer whites.

