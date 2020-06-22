Shop one-day deals on Adidas, Cole Haan and Levi's at Amazon's Big Style Sale

Amazon is pretty much a one-stop shop when it comes to finding clothes, thanks to the great brands the platform has on its roster and the discounts it's able to offer (not to mention that free one-day shipping for Prime members). In the midst of the company's Big Style Sale, Amazon's offering some incredible discounts on brands that cover some of the best of comfortable footwear, activewear, and jeans, with deep discounts on Cole Haan, Levi's and Adidas.
But you'd better hurry — these deals are available for one day and one day only. We've scoped out our favorite deals from the hundreds of products currently on sale. Keep scrolling to see more.
Adidas
Whether you're stocking up on activewear to sport while you workout or you're just gearing up to chill on the couch, there's gear for you at this one-day Adidas sale.
Adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Tights ($21, originally $40: amazon.com)
With Adidas' trademark three stripes and trefoil logo, these leggings bring a little extra flair to the table — plus that comfort you love from your favorite pair of leggings.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Adidas Originals Men's 3-Stripes Tee ($18.39, originally $35; amazon.com)
Whether you opt for classic black or one of the cool pastels on offer — like summery chalk coral or yellow — this iconic tee will never go out of style. Wear it wherever, whenever.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Adidas Men's Club 3-stripes 9-inch Shorts ($24, originally $40; amazon.com)
Great for tennis with the guys, running errands, or just chasing after toddlers, these black athletic shorts have ventilation to keep you cool — and they're made from recycled polyester, too.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Adidas Women's Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra ($16.88, originally $30; amazon.com)
If it's been a minute since you replaced your sports bra, we say it's time to treat yourself: This medium-support bra is great for yoga, pilates, hiking and other lower-impact sports (and it's 40% off).
Levi's
New denim is within reach with these Levi's one-day deals. Save on jeans, shorts and jackets from the iconic denim brand — all of which are sure to become wardrobe staples.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans ($41.70, originally $69.50; amazon.com)
The iconic skinny jean gets a modern update with distressed details at the ankles and thighs. It's snug through the hips and thighs, but there's 2% stretch for a little extra comfort.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Levi's Women's High Rise Shorts ($40.05, originally $44.50; amazon.com)
These classic high-rise cutoffs are a staple for summertime and go with everything from your favorite band tee to one of the season's floaty blouses.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket ($42.93, originally $79.50; amazon.com)
Levi's iconic denim jacket is on sale for almost half off, so if you were thinking about adding a super-versatile piece to your layering options, now's the time. It comes in a variety of washes from this classic light denim to black and indigo.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Levi's Men's 513 Slim Straight Jean ($41.60, originally $69.50; amazon.com)
With a great cut that isn't too fitted and isn't too relaxed (in fact, it's just right), these slim jeans give you a great tailored profile but a little forgiveness for when you're moving around.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Trucker Jacket ($58.80, originally $98; amazon.com)
The classic jean jacket, made in big and tall sizes — and about 40% off. Choose from colors including a washed blue and a sharp black for a little extra edge. It's also available in standard sizes.
Cole Haan
Styles including smart leather-upper sneakers, dress shoes and wedges are currently on sale for up to 35% off during the Big Style Sale, and we've rounded up some of our favorite picks, below.
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker ($43.57, originally $90; amazon.com)
These are the all-white, dress-up, dress-down sneakers your summer wardrobe is looking for.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Men's Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxford ($44.97, originally $59.76; amazon.com)
These office-ready shoes dress down too — and they're smartly designed with a super-lightweight, flexible sole and moisture-wicking material to keep things breezy.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Women's Sadie Grand Open Toe Wedge Sandal ($71.60, originally $117.47; amazon.com)
These strappy sandals are made for all-day wear, with a wedge heel and soft cushioned footbed.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Women's Anera Sandal ($57.46, originally $66.54; amazon.com)
These slide-them-on-and-go sandals mix black and brown tones to go with all of your summer outfits, whether you're running errands or heading to happy hour.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Women's Zerogrand Global Slide Sandals ($56.84; amazon.com)
These well-made sandals have a 100% leather upper and a super-soft footbed: It's made with dual-density molding so your feet stay comfortable all day.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Men's Williams Wingtip Oxford ($129.95; amazon.com)
Wingtips are always in style, and these oxfords are a particularly refined take on the look. Made from 100% leather, the rich tones complement work pants and blazers for days that require a little extra polish.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers ($54.99, originally $150; amazon.com)
Get in on the chunky shoe trend in a more subtle, streamlined way with these no-fuss tieless sneakers made with all the comfy details Cole Haan's known for — including a knitted ankle cuff that won't rub against your skin.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Men's 2.Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford ($80.96, originally $125.45; amazon.com)
Breezy knit uppers are one of the latest innovations in the sneaker world, and these casual kicks come with a fully padded sock lining and full rubber outsole for extra comfort, too.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Cole Haan Women's The Go-To Block Heel Pump ($60.79, originally $120; amazon.com)
These block heels add a little Parisian polish — and a pop of pink — to neutrals and summer whites.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.