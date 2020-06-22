There's a one-day deal on Levi's at Amazon Canada

While we're always impressed by the discounts Amazon is able to offer, there's nothing like a sale — and the prices are even better when the site slashes prices for one day only. As part of Amazon' Canada's Big Style Sale, you can snag Levi's jackets, shorts, and jeans in all of your favorite fits at a major discount.

Read on for some of the best picks from the legendary denim brand's blowout, whether you're looking for an on-trend cropped style or a good old classic pair of relaxed jeans. Just be sure to add to cart quickly; sizes and washes are selling out fast.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans ($71.99, originally $92.20; amazon.ca)

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

With a super-high waist (they're not joking about the ribcage part) and straight cropped leg, these jeans are perfect for crop tops and sheer blouses.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans ($35.70, originally $59.50; amazon.ca)

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These classic skinny jeans are almost half off — and come in a huge variety of washes for year-round wear, from this soft black to a bleached light blue. Select washes are also available in plus sizes.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Women's Plus Size Denim Jacket ($68.99, originally $87.96; amazon.ca)

Levi's Women's Plus Size Denim Jacket

Levi's classic denim jacket comes in two great washes — but we bet that no matter which you choose, this piece will become a go-to staple.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Women's Global Classic Shorts ($49.78; amazon.ca)

Levi's Women's Global Classic Shorts

Cuffed and with a little longer length, these shorts are the summer version of your favorite jeans. They go with everything, are super comfy, and have a ton of movement built in (who doesn't love a little stretch).

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans ($51.99, originally $66.27; amazon.ca)

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

WIth a lower rise than a lot of skinny jeans out there, these light blue jeans go great with all the '90s vibes we're feeling right now. Hint: Order this in a slightly shorter length than you'd normally go for for an on-trend cropped look.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans ($54.99, originally $69.99; amazon.ca)

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans

Levi's original straight-fit jeans for men have stood the test of time, and with a variety of washes on sale, it's a great time to pick up this essential pair (or a few of them).

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jean ($65.99, originally $148.69; amazon.ca)

Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jean

With a retro vibe and a straight fit, these jeans go great with all of summer's vintage looks — without venturing into total dad-jean territory.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jean ($78.99, originally $100.99; amazon.ca)

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jean

These jeans are the perfect compromise for guys who don't love skinny jeans but find the fit of straight-leg jeans just a little too relaxed. Sharp and polished, they're are great for work or going out.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Short ($37.99, originally $49.11; amazon.ca)

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Short

Yeah, jorts for guys get a bad rep, but give them a non-destroyed finish, a slim cut, and enough length to cuff at the bottom, and the look 100% works.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Levi's Men's 541 Athletic-fit Jean ($44.94, originally $89.05; amazon.ca)

Levi's Men's 541 Athletic-fit Jean

These athletic-fit jeans leave a little extra room for thicker thighs and calves, with a relaxed but trim fit and a fit that hits at the waist and ends with a slight taper.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.