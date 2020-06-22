Amazon is running its first ever Big Style Sale and, in a word, it’s massive. This sale is essentially Prime Day for Amazon Fashion, featuring thousands of deals on apparel and accessories for kids and babies — with more likely to be added throughout the week — all from many of your favorite brands and private Amazon labels, too.

As the sale can be overwhelming, we’ve sifted through all of the deals for the little ones and selected a few favorites we think you’ll love.

Girls

VOROCO 925 Sterling Silver Colorful CZ Opal Cute Unicorn Stud Hypoallergenic Earrings ($10.19, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

VOROCO 925 Sterling Silver Colorful CZ Opal Cute Unicorn Stud Hypoallergenic Earrings

These sweet earrings will make a lovely gift for the little girl in your life who loves unicorns and sparkles.

Sylfairy Girls Sleeveless Dress/Long Sleeve Dress Unicorn Summer Dress Sundress ($8.53, amazon.com)

Sylfairy Girls Sleeveless Dress/Long Sleeve Dress Unicorn Summer Dress Sundress

Speaking of, this comfy sleeveless summer dress is festooned with unicorns that she’ll love — at a price you’ll love.

Karrack Kid One Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit Girls Water Sport Short Swimsuit UPF 50+ Sun Protection Bathing Suits (starting at $6.92; amazon.com)

Karrack Kid One Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit Girls Water Sport Short Swimsuit UPF 50+ Sun Protection Bathing Suits

Keep her safe in the sun and surf with this one piece protective swimsuit.

Dream Pairs Girls Slip-on Sneakers Comfortable Loafer Shoes ($24.99; amazon.com)

Dream Pairs Girls Slip-on Sneakers Comfortable Loafer Shoes

She’ll love running around all summer in these cute slip-on sneakers that come in colors like pink, gold and navy.

Gaziar Girls Plaid Shirt (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Gaziar Girls Plaid Shirt

This easy and simple plaid button down will take your little girl into fall in comfortable style.

Syleia Girl Leggings High Rise Bright Patterns (starting at $8.05; amazon.com)

Syleia Girl Leggings High Rise Bright Patterns

Big girls, little girls and their moms all love leggings, so scoop up a few solid and patterned leggings for your active girl during the big sale.

Boys

Boys Pajama Dinosaur Kids Sleepwear (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Boys Pajama Dinosaur Kids Sleepwear

These 100% cotton PJs, available in several colors, will keep your kiddo cool and comfy.

Paw Patrol Boys’ Toddler Character Costume Hoodie (starting at $12.57; amazon.com)

Paw Patrol Boys' Toddler Character Costume Hoodie

Your little guy will love playing pretend in this adorable character hoodie with ear flaps.

KimYoung Dinosaur Pins for Backpacks Jurassic Dinosaur Enamel Pin Set Cute Enamel Pins ($5.17, originally $7.95; amazon.com)

KimYoung Dinosaur Pins for Backpacks Jurassic Dinosaur Enamel Pin Set Cute Enamel Pins

Kids love dinosaurs, and they love backpack pins, so they’ll love these dinos at a discount.

Hanna Andersson Kids Bright Basics Sweat Shorts (starting at $15.40; amazon.com)

Hanna Andersson Kids Bright Basics Sweat Shorts

These long sweatshorts come in bright colors and are made from organic cotton, so they’ll be comfy all summer long.

Boys Double Knee Kickstart Relaxed Jeans ($35; amazon.com)

Boys Double Knee Kickstart Relaxed Jeans

These extra rugged jeans have a drawstring waist and double fabric on the knees to hold up during lots of active play.

Baby

storeofbaby Baby Boys Girls Water Shoes Infant Barefoot Quick Dry Aqua Socks for Swim Beach Pool (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

storeofbaby Baby Boys Girls Water Shoes Infant Barefoot Quick Dry Aqua Socks for Swim Beach Pool

Keep your baby’s feet safe from sand, rocks and sharp objects when you’re at the beach or lake this summer.

Mac & Moon Footed Sleep and Plays (starting at $6.53; amazon.com)

Mac & Moon Footed Sleep and Plays

Pick low-priced adorable onesies from rainbow-striped, panda, sheep and many more styles.

Big Elephant Baby Boys’$2 2 Piece T-Shirt Suspender Shorts Clothing Set (starting at $7.65; amazon.com)

Big Elephant Baby Boys' 2 Piece T-Shirt Suspender Shorts Clothing Set

Do little ones in bow-ties give you the biggest smile? These sweet little sets are available in 17 different styles, perfect for any occasion.

Baby Girls Boys Cute Combed Cotton Socks - Infant Toddler Crew Socks Gifts Pack (starting at $6.18; amazon.com)

Baby Girls Boys Cute Combed Cotton Socks - Infant Toddler Crew Socks Gifts Pack

This six-pack of high-quality soft-combed cotton socks are perfect for keeping newborn and toddler feet covered and cute.

Muyguay Toddler Sneakers Boys and Girls Low Top Canvas Shoes with Adjustable Strap (starting at $8.66; amazon.com)

Muyguay Toddler Sneakers Boys and Girls Low Top Canvas Shoes with Adjustable Strap

Available in seven colorways, these easy-on-and-off velcro strap sneakers are a new parent’s dream.

