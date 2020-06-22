Even though Prime Day is reportedly not happening until later this summer, Amazon isn’t leaving us hanging when it comes to summer savings. Currently, the e-commerce giant is hosting its inaugural Big Style Sale, and as the name suggests, the savings are huge — especially in the denim section from brand names such as Levi’s, J.Crew and True Religion.

Prices start at just $13. Among some of the discounted summer styles up for grabs include lightweight jeans, jean shorts, white denim and even a pair of overalls. And while you’re at it, you may as well stock up on some fall essentials, like dark-wash jeans and denim jackets — look at you planning ahead!

Like most Amazon deals, these discounts won’t last long. So to help cut down on the time it takes for you to virtually window shop, we’ve compiled this handy list of some of the best denim styles to add to your Amazon cart today.

Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans (starting at $29.11; amazon.com)

These high-waisted skinnies sit somewhere between a jean and a jegging and come in 27 different color, wash and distressed iterations. Bonus: All styles also happen to be on sale today as part of Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

Calvin Klein Men’s Trucker Jacket ($30; amazon.com)

This rigid cotton denim jacket screams fall layering. While you may not want to break it out when the temperature hits the 90s this summer, you will be happy you thought ahead and purchased the Calvin Klein Men’s Trucker Jacket come September.

Levi’s Men’s 569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts (starting at $16.19; amazon.com)

If you thought 27 different style options was a lot for the Levi’s 721 High Rise Jeans, just wait until you scope out all 33 iterations of Levi’s classic 569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts. Camo, distressed, colored and tie-dyed denim all are among the many different sale options you can add to your Amazon cart today.

J. Crew Cutoff Boy Short ($24.99; amazon.com)

Because you’ll be living in your jean shorts pretty much every day this summer, it’s imperative you find a design with a bit of give to it to help ensure comfort. Good thing plenty of past Amazon customers can agree on the stretchability of the J. Crew Cutoff Boy Shorts.

Levi’s Women’s High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans (starting at $16.42; amazon.com)

Turns out, Levi’s has no shortage of skinny ankle jeans available during Amazon’s Big Style Sale. We’re particularly big fans of its High Rise Skinny, which boast a sleek silhouette, durable construction and vibrant color offerings. Pro-tip: As some reviewers noted, these tend to run small, so you may want to get a size up on your order.

Good Threads Men’s Slim-Fit Comfort Stretch Jean (starting at $17.55; amazon.com)

On any normal day, you’d be hard pressed to find quality jeans for under $20. But leave it to Amazon to make our day with this pair that’s just under $18. This 4.6-star design is best known for its comfortable, stretchy and soft materials that make the denim feel as though it’s already broken in.

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (starting at $46.27; amazon.com)

Trends may come and go, but as far as flared denim is concerned, this design is here to stay. Culotte-inspired jeans happen to be an ideal option for casual, but still refined fits. Pair them with a tee and blazer, along with some mules, and you have all the makings of an HR-approved denim outfit.

Good Threads Men’s Straight Fit Jean (starting at $13.84; amazon.com)

If labels aren’t really your thing, you’ll be glad to know that Goodthreads’ Men’s Straight Fit Jeans, which feature a classic straight-leg cut and a classic five-pocket design, features absolutely zero external branding or markings.

Levi’s Vintage Shortall (starting at $34.63; amazon.com)

You may not have owned a pair of overalls since you were under 10 years old, but here’s a reason to incorporate them back into your wardrobe: Not only are they super comfortable (after all, there’s a reason why you loved wearing them as a tot), overalls have made their way back into the fashion zeitgeist a few years ago and have yet to go out of style.

One Teaspoon Drawstring Boyfriend Jeans ($111; amazon.com)

Sporting full-length denim in the summer heat is totally possible, so long as you can ensure your pair is made from breathable material. One Teaspoon’s Drawstring Boyfriend Jeans, which are a hybrid between comfortable joggers and khakis, checks that box, no problem.

Levi’s Mid Length Shorts (starting at $22.19; amazon.com)

Procrastination seems to always get the best of your wardrobe season after season, and last you checked you don’t have nearly enough shorts to get you through the sweltering forecasts over the next few months. As luck would have it, Levi’s Mid Length Shorts are on sale for just $20 today. This style in particular pairs just as well with a blouse and heels as it does with a good ol’ fashioned T-shirt and sneakers.

True Religion Men’s Rocco Relaxed Fit Skinny Leg Jean (starting at $65.56; amazon.com)

For strict “No white after Labor Day” followers, there’s a limited time for you to enjoy your white denim this season. But think of this as a half-glass full situation: That also means you know that you’ll get great use out of the True Religion Men’s Rocco Relaxed Fit Skinny Jeans over the next few months.

J. Crew Men’s Straight Fit Jean (starting at $45.60; amazon.com)

In the world of denim outfitting, dark-wash, straight fit jeans can do no wrong. They’re versatile enough to be dressed up or down and so timeless that you’ll wear them for years to come. So if you don’t already have a pair (or three) of these in your wardrobe, it’s time to fix that.

Goodthreads Women’s Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt ($31.60; amazon.com)

Not only does this long-sleeve shirt look good, but it does good, too. That’s because all of Goodthreads’ denim is crafted in a certified sustainable mill that recycles water and eliminates hazardous chemicals during the manufacturing process.

Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket (starting at $32.99; amazon.com)

For women on the hunt for a straight trucker jacket, Levi’s classic straight silhouette is now on sale for under $20. This design hits right at the hip, comes in a variety of washes and has a wide range of both standard and speciality sizing.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.