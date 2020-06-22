Amazon Canada’s day-to-day discounts are pretty much legendary at this point, but the internet commerce giant still impresses with its Big Style Sale. With great deals on labels like Stuart Weitzmann, Superga and Lacoste across men’s and women’s shoes, clothing, accessory, jewelry and more, there’s plenty of opportunities to top up your wardrobe and replace some of your favorite essentials, too.

There are deep discounts across all categories — including brand new luggage for that next holiday. Keep reading for some of our favorite picks below (all prices are in Canadian dollars).

Clothing

C9 Champion Women’s High Waist Capri Legging (starting at $25.77; amazon.ca)

C9 Champion Women's High Waist Capri Legging

With a range of heathered and solid shades, these tights work as hard as you do — whether you’re on another sun salutation or another mile into your jog.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lacoste Men’s Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt ($82.18, originally $110.81; amazon.ca)

Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

This polo featuring Lacoste’s iconic alligator is a summer classic. It’s available in a range of colors and sizes, from XS to XXL.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

American Apparel Womens Cotton Spandex Julliard Long Sleeve Top Shirt ($29.79, originally $29.79; amazon.ca)

American Apparel Womens Cotton Spandex Julliard Long Sleeve Top Shirt

This wrap top comes in white and navy to top off the season’s printed skirts and colorful high-waisted trousers.

Shoes

Superga Women’s 2790 Platform Sneaker ($42.07, originally $106.99; amazon.ca)

Superga Women's 2790 Platform Sneaker

These go-with-anything white canvas sneakers give you a little lift with summer’s maxi dresses and cropped denim cuts. (Hint: They tend to run a little large, so we suggest going half a size down if you’re not sure.)

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lacoste Men’s Carnaby EVO Sneaker ($100.85, originally $141.99; amazon.ca)

Lacoste Men's Carnaby EVO Sneaker

These polished sneakers go from the office to happy hour with all-leather uppers and a comfy cushioned footbed, too. Pair them with cropped chinos, or just your favorite shorts and a T-shirt.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stuart Weitzman Women’s Lowland Suede Tie-Back Over-The-Knee Boots ($567.32, originally $1,077.99; amazon.ca)

Stuart Weitzman Women's Lowland Suede Tie-Back Over-The-Knee Boots

If you’ve been wearing out your over-the-knee boots after the past couple of years of heavy rotation — and can’t imagine a cold season without them — it might be time to invest in a pair that’ll last for plenty of years to come. Stuart Weitzman is one of the biggest names in well-made shoes, and at almost half price, these are an investment that’ll pay off.

Accessories

Adidas Men’s Release II Str Hat ($32: amazon.ca)

Adidas Men's Release II Str Hat

Breathable mesh fabric keeps you feeling cool and comfortable on a hot day out on the course or at home in the garden.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lacoste Men’s Thick Buckle Belt ($51.44, originally $69.67; amazon.ca)

Lacoste Men's Thick Buckle Belt

Perfect for a smart suit, this sophisticated belt from Lacoste comes in three colorways to complement whatever you’re wearing.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Aldo Women’s Wallet ($19.24, originally $34.36; amazon.ca)

Aldo Women's Wallet

This roomy wallet holds it all, from your bank and ID cards to spare change — and then some. Plus, with a durable zip-around closure, you don’t have to worry about it accidentally spilling out in your tote, either.

Jewelry and watches

14k Gold Round Akoya Cultured Pearl AA Quality Stud Earrings ($466; amazon.ca)

14k Gold Round Akoya Cultured Pearl AA Quality Stud Earrings

Pearl studs give any look a little extra polish, and these akoya pearl studs are the perfect complement to your other favorite pieces.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

14k Yellow Gold Saltwater Akoya Cultured Pearl AA Grade 7.5-8mm Necklace, 18-inch ($910.98; amazon.ca)

14k Yellow Gold Saltwater Akoya Cultured Pearl AA Grade 7.5-8mm Necklace, 18-inch

Akoya pearls form a chic 18-inch strand that hits at the base of the collarbone and pairs perfectly with summer’s silk skirts and voluminous blouses.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bulova Men’s 98A249 Men’s Quartz Sports Watch Japanese Quartz Black Watch ($383.24; amazon.ca)

Bulova Men's 98A249 Men's Quartz Sports Watch Japanese Quartz Black Watch

Made from black ion plated stainless steel, this sharp-looking watch is as sophisticated as it is practical. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters, so there’s no need to worry if you get caught in the crosshairs of a backyard water fight.

Luggage

Kenneth Cole Reaction Women’s Chevron Quilted Polyester Twill 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack ($43.40, originally $80.99; amazon.ca)

Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Chevron Quilted Polyester Twill 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack

This top-rated backpack is a popular pick with travelers thanks to its travel-ready features: A special pocket fits laptops and tablets up to 15 inches, and a series of front pockets keep essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer and passport easily at hand.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Heritage Lincoln Park 20-inch Abs 4-Wheel Carry-On Luggage ($60.03, originally $87.69; amazon.ca)

Heritage Lincoln Park 20-inch Abs 4-Wheel Carry-On Luggage

A four-wheel hardshell suitcase won’t let you down — and this top-rated pick comes in a slew of attractive (easily spottable) colors, whether you opt for graphite gray or a stylish rose gold.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Samsonite Pursuit DLX 3-Piece Nested Set ($404.86, originally $592.14; amazon.ca)

Samsonite Pursuit DLX 3-Piece Nested Set

Whether you’re splitting up a set among the family members or just upgrading your own fleet of business trip luggage, these Samsonite suitcases are built to last — and they look sleek, too. Cases have dividers to keep clothing organized, and the spinner wheels keep up with you every step of the way to the gate.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.