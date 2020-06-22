At long last, summer is finally here. The temperature is rising and everyone’s heading (safely) outside to celebrate the warm weather, and of course the Fourth of July. Get ready for a (socially distanced) cookout with a festive manicure that perfectly complements your adorable Fourth outfit.

Whether your nails are short or long, we’ve got ideas for everyone, from the skilled home manicurist to the first-timer, to give you easy red, white and blue designs for the holiday.

This epic red, white and blue design was painted by New York City-based nail artist Karirenize Guerrero, who says you can create “A simple look at home — any color blocking design using red, white and blue would do the trick.”

You can make a colorblock look at home with a few colors and some washi (or craft) tape. Regular tape will also work in a pinch, but just make sure you let each coat dry. Start with the lightest color, let dry and then draw a design with the tape and paint over.

Essie Summer 2020 Trend Nail Polish Spice it Up ($8.99; target.com)

Essie Summer 2020 Trend Nail Polish Spice it Up

This summery red is perfect for a July 4 look, and is classic enough to use all summer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow ($8.99; target.com)

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow

Mimic the white stripes in the flag with this bright shade.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish in Endless Blue ($1.99; target.com)

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish in Endless Blue

Bring a bright blue pop to your nails with this bold hue.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Scotch Expressions 3-pack Ruban Cinta Washi Tape ($3.99; target.com)

Scotch Expressions 3pk Ruban Cinta Washi Tape

You’ll be colorblocking for months with this fun washi tape that won’t stick and pull off your polish.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Another simple technique? Polka dots! Nail artist Trenna shows her technique — using a bobby pin — in the video below. You can also use a straight pin or safety pin to create dots. Be sure to let your base coat dry before dropping your polka dots, however.

Conair Scunci Curved Bobby Pins - 60 pack ($2.49; target.com)

Conair Scunci Curved Bobby Pins - 60pk

These curved hair pins are easier to hold when dotting your nails, letting you create your perfect look.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Carnal Red ($31.45, originally $37; nordstrom.com)

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Carnal Red

Rock American designer Tom Ford’s sexy red shade this summer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Ludlow ($11.99; target.com)

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Ludlow

Acetone-, paraben- and cruelty-free, we love this nail polish because it leaves your nails feeling stronger after wearing it. Also, just check out that gorgeous red.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Canotier ($28; nordstrom.com)

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Canotier

Bring in this glamorous shade of gold to dot your red and blue nails.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Amazing Grace ($20; nordstrom.com)

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Amazing Grace

The classic white doesn’t have a hint of sheer to it, making it the perfect accent color.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ella+Mila Nail Polish Collection in Stonehearted ($10.49; target.com)

Ella+Mila Nail Polish Collection in Stonehearted

Show off your style with this subtle white that reviewers absolutely love.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool ($16; target.com)

Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool

For precise nail art, this manicure tool can help steady your hand.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nail stickers can add a pop of interest, without spending hours on your nails. You can set white stars on a red or blue background, or go in a less literal direction with sparkling red stars to light up the night.

Olive & June Nail Art Stickers - White Stars ($7.50; target.com)

Olive & June Nail Art Stickers - White Stars

Stick these white stars of various sizes on all 10 fingers and have an Instagram-ready mani in seconds.

_______________________________________________________________________________

4th of July Star Nail Art Sequins Glitter Nail Art ($11.99; amazon.com)

4th of July Star Nail Art Sequins Glitter Nail Art

Go all out with this holiday themed package with hundreds of red, white and blue stars. You’ll be set for the next dozen summers!

_______________________________________________________________________________

12 Shaped Holographic Nail Sequins ($6.99; amazon.com)

12 Shaped Holographic Nail Sequins

This nail sequin kit has stars for the holiday, and other shapes for the rest of the year. Just place carefully and set with a clear topcoat.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stars Confetti Glitter Four-Angle Star Laser Sequins ($6.59; amazon.com)

Stars Confetti Glitter Four-Angle Star Laser Sequins

These stars will make your nails sparkle and shine.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy ($11.49; target.com)

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy

This classic pink sheer polish from Essie will let your stars sparkle.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ella+Mila Nail Care Quick Dry Top Coat (In a Rush) ($10.49; target.com)

Ella+Mila Nail Care Quick Dry Top Coat (In a Rush)

This top-rated top coat dries quickly and will set your nail art in place.

_______________________________________________________________________________

If you’re looking for a more simple style, try painting your nails a bold blue or red, and add a little glitter to your look.

CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Blue Moon ($10.59; target.com)

CND Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Blue Moon

Beloved by nail artists for its staying power — we’ve seen this regular polish last two weeks — this deep navy blue is a great solid against any metallic or glitter accent nail.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Matte Metallic Nail Color in Blue Steel ($4.59; target.com)

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Matte Metallic Nail Color in Blue Steel

How cute would this be as an accent to a solid blue, or even on all fingers of a mani?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nails Inc. Joyful Nail Polish Duo ($15; sephora.com)

Nails Inc Joyful Nail Polish Duo

This duo has everything you need for a Fourth-ready mani, with a gorgeous metallic red and a polish with red and silver chunky glitter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Silver Fever ($5; sephora.com)

Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Silver Fever

Paint this silver glitter onto a few nails or every finger for an extra-sparkly look.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kiss ImPress False Nails Navy ($5.99; target.com)

Kiss ImPress False Nails Navy

Not that confident painting your nails? These press-ons will give you the look with a lot less work.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kiss ImPress False Nails Tweetheart ($5.99; target.com)

Kiss ImPress False Nails Tweetheart

With red jelly nails and a few silver glitter accents, we can’t get over how perfect these press-ons would be for the Fourth.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.